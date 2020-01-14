The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
41 Easton Road
Westport, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
41 Easton Road
Westport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Vornkahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Vornkahl


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Vornkahl Obituary
Mary "Linnea" Vornkahl
June 21, 1933 - January 11, 2020Mary Linnea (Landstedt) Vornkahl went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born June 21, 1933 in Bakerstown, PA, she was the devoted wife of William F. Vornkahl, III for over 65 years and selfless mother of WIlliam and Diane Vornkahl, Susan and Rick Meineke, Ed Vornkahl and Diane and Joe Malone. She is also survived by her seven loving grandchildren. Her family will receive friends and family from 9:30 am to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 41 Easton Road, Westport, with a service immediately following, at 11:30 a.m. Donations can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Capital Fund. See www.hardingfuneral.com for further information
Published in The Hour on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -