Mary "Linnea" Vornkahl
June 21, 1933 - January 11, 2020Mary Linnea (Landstedt) Vornkahl went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born June 21, 1933 in Bakerstown, PA, she was the devoted wife of William F. Vornkahl, III for over 65 years and selfless mother of WIlliam and Diane Vornkahl, Susan and Rick Meineke, Ed Vornkahl and Diane and Joe Malone. She is also survived by her seven loving grandchildren. Her family will receive friends and family from 9:30 am to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 41 Easton Road, Westport, with a service immediately following, at 11:30 a.m. Donations can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Capital Fund. See www.hardingfuneral.com for further information
Published in The Hour on Jan. 15, 2020