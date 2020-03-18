|
Maryann McClure Yannet
Portland, Maine. Maryann McClure Yannet passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020 at her home from complications of pneumonia. Maryann was the daughter of Dr. James T. and Dr. Ethel McClure.
Maryann graduated from Wayne H.S. in New Jersey. She attended Cedar Crest College and graduated with honors from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. Other accomplishments include a Dietetic Internship at Yale Medical Center in New Haven, CT, and instructor at Center for Vocational Arts and an instructor for Adult Education in Norwalk, CT. She was also a Nutritionist for Project Head Start and an Experimental Baker in Product Development for Pepperidge Farm Inc. Maryann also served as Bookkeeper for the First Congregational Church and as Head Teller and Customer Service Rep at Norwalk Savings Society. She worked in Corporate Relocation for 6 years in Real Estate Management, including Senior R. E. Manager. Her career then led her to 11 years as a R.E. Agent throughout the Norwalk area.
Maryann was active in the First Congregational Church, Girl Scouts, Norwalk Historical Society, and she served as President of the Norwalk Women's Club.
The birth of her Granddaughter took Maryann to Portland, Maine, where she resided until her death. She is survived by her wife, Rebecca Koerner, her daughter Elizabeth Yannet Ferguson, son-in-law Gregg Ferguson, and Granddaughter Ella Ferguson, all of Portland, Maine.
Maryann will be missed for her loving spirit, infectious humor and laugh, joy for life, kindness and caring for others, generosity, and her wonderful cooking. Those who attended will never forget Christmas Eve gatherings at her home in Norwalk. She was passionate about everything she did. Her spirit will live on in all those who knew and loved her.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 19, 2020