|
|
MaryJane Donnelly
MaryJane Donnelly, 85 of Norwalk died at home on January 11, 2020. MaryJane grew up in Stamford, CT and was a longtime employee of The Tom Brock Corporation/White Tower.
MaryJane is survived by her brother John (Jack) Donnelly of Fairfield, her sister Patricia Ferreri of Naples, FL and several nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Mary and Robert Donnelly and four brothers, Robert, Thomas, William and Michael Donnelly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue in Norwalk, CT on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Hour on Jan. 14, 2020