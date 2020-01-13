The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Chruch
216 Scribner Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
St. John Cemetery
223 Richards Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
MaryJane Donnelly Obituary
MaryJane Donnelly
MaryJane Donnelly, 85 of Norwalk died at home on January 11, 2020. MaryJane grew up in Stamford, CT and was a longtime employee of The Tom Brock Corporation/White Tower.
MaryJane is survived by her brother John (Jack) Donnelly of Fairfield, her sister Patricia Ferreri of Naples, FL and several nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Mary and Robert Donnelly and four brothers, Robert, Thomas, William and Michael Donnelly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue in Norwalk, CT on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Hour on Jan. 14, 2020
