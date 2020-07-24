1/1
Matthew Riley
1964 - 2020
Matthew Ormonde Riley
Aug. 18, 1964 -July 16, 2020
Matthew Ormonde Riley, 55, of South Windsor, beloved husband for 28 years of Emily J. (Lorenzi) Riley, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital. Born in Stamford on August 18, 1964, son of MaryFaith Riley of Norwalk and the late Thomas Riley, he was raised in Norwalk and was a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1982. After high school, Matthew continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he graduated with a BS in Finance in 1986. He later returned to school at the University of Bridgeport where he earned his Masters in Business Administration. Matthew worked in the banking industry for most of his career and had spent the last 21 years at Webster Bank where he was currently serving as a Senior Vice President and Manager of Portfolio Management. A longtime South Windsor resident, he was active in the Republican Town Committee and had served for three years on the Board of Education from 2013-2015, and for four years on the Town Council from 2015-2019. While on the Town Council, Matthew was a member of the Pension, Capital Projects, Insurance Control, and Audit Committees and was council liaison to the Parks & Recreation Commission, the Housing Authority, the Open Space Task Force and the Zoning Board of Appeals. Matthew was also a founder of the Friends of South Windsor Swimming and was instrumental in the creation of the Boys and Girls Swim Teams at South Windsor High School. Most of all, Matthew was incredibly dedicated to his wife Emily and to his son and daughter, Connor and Kristen. Besides his wife, Emily and his mother, MaryFaith, he leaves two children, Connor Riley of Atlanta, GA and Kristen Riley of South Windsor; a brother, Gregory Riley and his partner Michael Dates of South Hadley, MA; a nephew, Steven Pearce of Norwalk; and two nieces, Kaitlin Pearce of Manchester and Lauren Pearce-Morin of Portland. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 4-7 p.m., at the Rotary Pavilion at Nevers Park on Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Junipero Serra Parish – St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 or by visiting, www.heart.org/donate. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has taken care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the Mass of Christian Burial on or after Tuesday, July 28th at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rotary Pavilion at Nevers Park
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Emily, Connor & Kristen,

Our heartfelt condolences. Matt was a super guy who we always enjoyed conversing with and we loved supporting him on the Council and the Board. He will be missed greatly.

Tom & LuAnne Porcello & Family
LuAnne Porcello
Friend
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
Emily and family - our sincerest sympathies for your loss. When I learned of Matt’s passing I reflected on the times we shared shared at neighbors gatherings and most recently the time we shared up on the Cape last Fall! Matt will be greatly missed! Ding strength to carry on his legacy! . Jerry and Bobbie Dundon ❤
Jerry & Bobbie Dundon
Friend
