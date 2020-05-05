Maureen R. Avery
Maureen R. Avery, 86, departed the world on May 4, 2020, with family at her side.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 14, 1934, the daughter of the late William F. Regan, Jr. and Anne Dannahe Regan. A graduate of Nazareth College with a BS in Nursing, she later received her Master's of Science and her Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut.
When she moved to Norwalk, CT in 1963, she took her nursing career to the next level and began a long career of teaching pediatric nursing, first at the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing, Norwalk Community College Nursing Program, and finished her career as an associate professor at Sacred Heart University. She was always passionate about sharing her knowledge with others and actively participated with the Connecticut Nursing Association, driving to meetings after working all day.
Maureen was a girl scout leader, an active Parishoner at St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church, a volunteer at Malta House to teach women how to care for their babies, and she served on the Board of Directors of The Marvin for 10 years. In retirement, her favorite activities were lunch with her friends and bridge. Maureen had so many friends, going all the way back to her high school classmates, who she kept in touch with.
She was a passionate about family and loved any reason to gather with her children, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and relatives. She and her sister will be remembered by the family for their standing on the table signing the Nazareth College Song - for the last time!
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald E. Avery of Norwalk, her brother John F. Regan, Sr. of Manchester, CT, and by her children Anne M. Griesmer and her husband Robert of Fort Monroe, VA, Elizabeth A. Lyons and her husband Michael of Norwalk, CT, Kathryn Avery Davis of Centennial, CO, and Edward T. Avery of Aurora, CO, as well as by her grandchildren James, Claire and Krystina Lyons, and Spencer and Mason Davis. She was predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth Anne Dowling and William F. Regan III.
A memorial service will be scheduled when restrictions on travel are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Malta House, Norwalk, CT or the Connecticut Nurses Association, East Berlin, CT.
To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Maureen R. Avery, 86, departed the world on May 4, 2020, with family at her side.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 14, 1934, the daughter of the late William F. Regan, Jr. and Anne Dannahe Regan. A graduate of Nazareth College with a BS in Nursing, she later received her Master's of Science and her Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut.
When she moved to Norwalk, CT in 1963, she took her nursing career to the next level and began a long career of teaching pediatric nursing, first at the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing, Norwalk Community College Nursing Program, and finished her career as an associate professor at Sacred Heart University. She was always passionate about sharing her knowledge with others and actively participated with the Connecticut Nursing Association, driving to meetings after working all day.
Maureen was a girl scout leader, an active Parishoner at St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church, a volunteer at Malta House to teach women how to care for their babies, and she served on the Board of Directors of The Marvin for 10 years. In retirement, her favorite activities were lunch with her friends and bridge. Maureen had so many friends, going all the way back to her high school classmates, who she kept in touch with.
She was a passionate about family and loved any reason to gather with her children, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and relatives. She and her sister will be remembered by the family for their standing on the table signing the Nazareth College Song - for the last time!
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald E. Avery of Norwalk, her brother John F. Regan, Sr. of Manchester, CT, and by her children Anne M. Griesmer and her husband Robert of Fort Monroe, VA, Elizabeth A. Lyons and her husband Michael of Norwalk, CT, Kathryn Avery Davis of Centennial, CO, and Edward T. Avery of Aurora, CO, as well as by her grandchildren James, Claire and Krystina Lyons, and Spencer and Mason Davis. She was predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth Anne Dowling and William F. Regan III.
A memorial service will be scheduled when restrictions on travel are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Malta House, Norwalk, CT or the Connecticut Nurses Association, East Berlin, CT.
To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 5, 2020.