Melanie Lu Sprinkle Hackney, 72, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Melanie was born in Goodland, KS to Covey Colby Sprinkle and Leatha Lucinda Bisbee Sprinkle on November 18, 1946. She graduated Valedictorian from Kanorado High School in Kanorado, KS. She then chose to attend Brigham Young University where she met and married Larry Gordon Hackney on December 11, 1964 in Provo, UT. Prior to retirement, Melanie worked at Robkat, Inc. for 21 years as an administrative assistant. Melanie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and gave many years of service to children, youth, and women. She was a devoted wife, mother, and sister as well as a doting grandmother. There was no one in her life more important than her "babies" and she delighted in every activity, play, recital, and word spoken by them. She was an avid reader, a loyal friend, a wonderful cook, a meticulous event planner, a masterful foot massager, a cat charmer, and a champion at using memes and emojis. Melanie's favorite place in the world was the beach; any beach, at any time, in any weather.

Melanie was preceded in death by Covey Colby Sprinkle (father), Leatha Lucinda Bisbee Sprinkle (mother), Clelia Lowitz (sister), and Robert Sprinkle (brother).

Melanie is survived by Larry Gordon Hackney (husband), Lesli Gwen Allen (daughter), Heidi Lea Castaneda Dobbs (daughter), Samuel Dobbs (son-in-law), Shawn Tyler Allen (grandson), Hannah Lea Castaneda (granddaughter), Colby Allen Dobbs (grandson), and Georgia Lea Sprinkle Craft (sister).

Services will be held privately for family and friends at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.