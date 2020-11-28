1/1
Melfi Louis Sr.
Louis Melfi, Sr.
Louis Alexander Melfi, Sr., of Easton, CT, son of the Late Jennie Rissolo and Nicholas Melfi of Norwalk, CT, passed away Tuesday night at home surrounded by his loved ones. Louie was 79 years of age and died from pancreatic cancer.
The Hoyt-Cognetta /Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk, CT will handle all Funeral Arrangements. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. immediately following will be a Graveside burial ceremony at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richard Ave., Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite not-for-profit organization. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.

Published in The Hour & Connecticut Post on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
DEC
2
Graveside service
St. John's Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
