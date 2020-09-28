1/
Menerene Arnold
Menerene Evans Arnold
Menerene Evans Arnold a former longtime resident of Norwalk passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Sardis, Alabama on March 22, 1933 to the late George W. Evans and Adell Andrews Evans. Mrs. Arnold was predeceased by her husband Ralph Frederick Arnold, Sr. She retired from Purdue Pharma after 24 years of service. Her memory will be treasured by four sons, Rene L. Arnold, Ralph F. Arnold, Jr. (Melissa), Derryck Arnold, Sr. (Angela) and Roderick O. Arnold, Sr. (Laurel); her daughter, Etta Jackson-Powell (Willie), nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Clara M. Smith and Adell Arnold and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Leo Evans, Percy Evans, Ernest Evans, Ophelia Alexander, Esther Moultrie, Rosetta Hankins and Laura Rogers. Mrs. Arnold was a member of the Grace Baptist Church Senior Choir, President of the Pastor's Aid Ministry. Other affiliations include Past Matron of Deborah Chapter #21 OES, Founder of the Norwalk Chapter of the Camden Academy Alumni Association, past member of the board of Directors of the George Washington Carver Foundation, the Norwalk Montessori Association and received a Certificate of Real Estate from Sher Realty. One of her joys in life was touching and encouraging the lives of others. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Published in The Hour on Sep. 28, 2020.
