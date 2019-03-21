Michael Aultman Raub

Michael Aultman Raub, 67, of Norwalk passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends in his Norwalk home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born to John and Hazel Raub in Marion, OH on April 25, 1951.

Mike moved to Southern Connecticut in 1983 as a voice on several radio stations and soon became a trailblazer in Norwalk, opening the first of many successful comic book stores known as Dream Factory, in 1985 along with his ex-wife and close friend, Lori. Long before comic books were popularized by movies, Mike took such pleasure from bringing these stories of heroes and heroines to thousands of people up and down the East Coast with his stores.

Beyond that, Mike was known locally for his work as an on-air personality on several Connecticut-based radio stations including KC101, WELI AM, Q96, 96.7 The Coast and WSTC/WNLK AM. Mike worked countless hours bringing news and music to thousands of people while at work or in their cars. His decades in radio was widely considered a golden era for the medium.

He is survived by his loving wife Kai Connolly Raub and his six sons, Matt, Mike, Max, Sam, Mickey and Mark. Michael lived a full and joyful life and had an impact on every friend and coworker he encountered.

Burial arrangements will be private and a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26 for family and friends.