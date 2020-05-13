Michael Bredice
Michael Bredice, 68 years old and a lifelong resident of Norwalk, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Nicholas and Theresa Bredice. Michael was also predeceased by his sister Margaret Fiore. He is survived by his brother-in-law Gary Fiore of Norwalk and his niece Lauren Volpe of Naugatuck.
Michael was the owner of The Hour Press printing company and helped charitable organizations by not charging for work. He was a member of the St. Ann Club and brought smiles to faces by giving out chocolate bars.
Services will be held privately at St. John Cemetery. Donations may be made to Children's Connection, 1 Park Street, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Please visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on May 13, 2020.