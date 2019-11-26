|
|
Michael Burden
Michael Burden, age 64, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. One of five children born to Barney & Elizabeth Burden, Michael, affectionately known as "Pee-Wee", entered life on May 14, 1955 in Norwalk, CT.
He leaves to cherish his memory son Corey Andre Ferguson; granddaughter Khori Treasure Ferguson-Sisler; father Barney Burden (Alqueen) of Norwalk, CT; brothers, Stevie Burden (Patricia) of Bridgeport, CT and Kelvin Burden of Norwalk, CT; sisters, Daisy Marie Lee of Bridgeport, CT, Linda Ann Lyons and Kesha Dancy (Terrence) of Norwalk, CT and a host of extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Elizabeth Burden as well as brothers Barney Jr & Sean Burden.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 to 2:00 at the Miracle Temple Fellowship Hall, 2 Trinity Place, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 27, 2019