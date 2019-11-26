Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MiChael Burden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MiChael Burden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MiChael Burden Obituary
Michael Burden
Michael Burden, age 64, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. One of five children born to Barney & Elizabeth Burden, Michael, affectionately known as "Pee-Wee", entered life on May 14, 1955 in Norwalk, CT.
He leaves to cherish his memory son Corey Andre Ferguson; granddaughter Khori Treasure Ferguson-Sisler; father Barney Burden (Alqueen) of Norwalk, CT; brothers, Stevie Burden (Patricia) of Bridgeport, CT and Kelvin Burden of Norwalk, CT; sisters, Daisy Marie Lee of Bridgeport, CT, Linda Ann Lyons and Kesha Dancy (Terrence) of Norwalk, CT and a host of extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Elizabeth Burden as well as brothers Barney Jr & Sean Burden.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 to 2:00 at the Miracle Temple Fellowship Hall, 2 Trinity Place, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MiChael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -