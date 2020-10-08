Michael Colabella

Michael Nicholas Colabella

Michael Nicholas Colabella, 63, of Norwalk passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Michael was born in Stamford on March 14, 1957, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth Colabella. Michael was a resident of The Martin House Group Home managed by STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way, where he was loved and will truly be missed. Michael leaves behind a host of friends and staff who will always cherish his memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way – a non-profit organization based in Norwalk, CT.

Services for Michael will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home.



