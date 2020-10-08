1/1
Michael Colabella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Nicholas Colabella
Michael Nicholas Colabella, 63, of Norwalk passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Michael was born in Stamford on March 14, 1957, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth Colabella. Michael was a resident of The Martin House Group Home managed by STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way, where he was loved and will truly be missed. Michael leaves behind a host of friends and staff who will always cherish his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way – a non-profit organization based in Norwalk, CT.
Services for Michael will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved