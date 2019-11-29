|
|
Michael DiIorio
Michael DiIorio, age 76 of Norwalk, died peacefully at his home on Friday, November 29, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband for 53 years of Sheila (Gero) DiIorio. Mike was born in Jelsi, Campobasso, Italy on April 30, 1943, the son of the late Frank and Maria (Grande) DiIorio and moved to the U.S. in 1955. He was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. Mike worked for many years as a sales representative for McCormick Spices. He was a member of the Sons of Italy and the VFW.
Mike enjoyed golf, gardening, camping with his family, morning walks at Calf Pasture Beach and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He coached Small Fry and Little League Baseball and was an avid fan of the NY Mets and Jets, as well as St. Joseph's High School Football. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife Sheila, Mike is survived by his children Michael and his wife Tiffany DiIorio, Frank "D.D." DiIorio and Dominick DiIorio, his brother Anthony DiIorio, sister Theresa Bleeks and her husband Ralph, brother-in-law Craig DuBois, grandchildren Michael, Nicholas, Dominick, Jr., Drew and Farrah, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sister Rosette DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Mike's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/) For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 30, 2019