Michael John Engenito

Michael John Engenito, 93, of Norwalk, Connecticut, husband of Patty L. Wilson Engenito entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 24, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 in The Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Michael was born November 6, 1925 in Stamford, Connecticut, son of the late Michael John Engenito and the late Mary Moavero Engenito. He graduated from Stamford High School and the United States Navy School of Music in Washington, DC in 1944. Michael served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, playing trumpet in the Navy Band in Washington, DC and in the USO shows along the West Coast.

Michael was a sales representative for the American Candy and Tobacco Corporation in Stamford, CT until his retirement. He was a member of the Wharton Ford Orchestra playing throughout New York, Connecticut and Washington, DC, and a life member of the American Federation of Musicians. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family and traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Patty Engenito; daughter, Lori Archer and husband Michael A. Archer of Wilton, CT and of Charleston, SC; grandsons, Michael J. Archer of Ocean Springs, MS, and Christopher R. Archer of Marina Del Rey, CA; niece, Lorraine Derivan of Shelton, CT. He was predeceased in death by his siblings, Frances Monti of Portchester, NY, Daniel Engenito of Greenwich, CT, John Engenito of Stamford, CT, Marie Gross of Stamford, CT and Anna Raffaele of Stamford and Norwalk, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL, 34232.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Published in The Hour on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary