Michael D. Feigin
June 1, 1929 - October 29, 2019Michael David Feigin 90, of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully at home in the company of his family.
Michael was born in Manhattan, NY and has been a lifelong Westport resident. He owned and operated the Michael D. Feigin Insurance Company. He was a graduate of McBurney School in New York City and a 1951 graduate of Lafayette College and he is a life member of the Westport Y's men. Michael studied and received his EMT certificate from Norwalk Hospital in the early 1970's and volunteered at both Norwalk Hospital and the Westport EMS where he served as a Crew Chief for forty-five years. He was also honored one year at the State of Connecticut EMS conference as the Volunteer of the Year. He is also a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy Gottshall Feigin of Westport, CT one stepson, Keal Evans and wife Giovanna Conte, one son, Eric Feigin, two stepdaughters, Kema Whelan and her husband Kenny, Keah Shields and her husband Larry, one daughter, Laura Knight and her husband Walter, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Friday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St., Westport, CT. At Michael's request calling hours have been omitted. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westport Volunteer Emergency Service, 50 Jesup Road, Westport, CT 06880. The Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Rd. E., Westport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 3, 2019