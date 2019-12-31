|
Michael Francis Fissell
On Thursday, December 26, Michael "Mike" Francis Fissell, husband, father of three, grandfather of six, and 36-year Weston, CT resident, passed away at age 77.
Mike was born on December 3, 1942 in Washington, DC to Harry and Olivine (Grant) Fissell. He graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD in 1964 and began a 50-year career as a sales leader, business executive and professional mentor in the office imaging and equipment industry.
Mike and Mary Patricia "Patsy" Wigglesworth were married in 1971, raising three sons, Ryan, Mark, and Kevin in Weston, CT.
Mike loved his family, his work, his friends, and his hobbies. He was as equally passionate about not topping the ball on the golf course as he was mentoring a young colleague in the office. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, sports fan, book reader, and was also known to enjoy a cigar and a LBBM. His Shangri-La was spending the day with his toes in the sand in Bethany Beach, DE and ending the day picking a dozen jumbo crabs cleaner than conceivable. Above all, Mike cherished being "Pop Pop" to his six grandchildren and in loving his wife, three sons, his sisters, his dear friends, and his work family. He generously shared the same boundless energy, quick-witted humor, and infectious laugh with all of them.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Harry, mother Olivine, sister Patricia, and sister Jeanne (Fissell) Cioletti. He is survived by his wife, Patsy, his son Ryan and daughter-in-law Rachel (Penski) and grandchildren Grady and Shannon, his son Mark and daughter-in-law Amy (O'Neil) and grandchildren Brenna, Meghan, and Rory, his son Kevin and daugher-in-law Susan (Gaffney) and granddaughter Nora. He is also survived by his sister, Margo (Fissell) Donahue, her husband John, and more than twenty nieces and nephews who all loved him.
All are welcomed to greet the family and share in a brief memorial for Mike on Saturday, January 4 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home at 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. Remembrances will be offered at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to - .
Published in The Hour on Jan. 1, 2020