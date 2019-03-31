The Hour Obituaries
Michael Gibson Obituary
Michael D. Gibson
Michael D. Gibson, 56, of Norwalk passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2019, in Florida.
Michael was born in Bridgeport on February 2, 1963, he was the son of the late Ronald and Eileen Finn Gibson.
Michael graduated from Norwalk High School and went on to start his own business, Coastal Contractors and Maritime Associates. He was an avid fisherman and boater.
Michael is survived by his brother Thomas Gibson of Norwalk and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Entombment will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. There are no calling hours.
Contributions may be made to: The , .
Visit www,collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 31, 2019
