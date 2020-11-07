1/
Michael J. Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Lawrence
Danbury – Mr. Michael J. Lawrence, age 79, of Danbury, died Thursday November 5, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia (Weeks) Lawrence.
Mr. Lawrence was born August 26, 1941 in Norwalk, son of the late William and Julia (Franke) Lawrence. He was retired after working for many years as a machinist at Risdon/Crown Cork and Seal and was a communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and fishing and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Mr. Lawrence is survived by his daughters: Susan (Lawrence) Persichilli and her husband Anthony and Karen (Lawrence) Halloran and her husband Daniel, his grandchildren: Brandon Persichilli and Jennifer Persichilli and many cousins. He was predeceased by his brother: William Lawrence.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, all funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Anyone wishing to honor Mr. Lawrence is asked to please do so by planting a tree in his memory.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour & Danbury News Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved