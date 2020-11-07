Michael J. Lawrence
Danbury – Mr. Michael J. Lawrence, age 79, of Danbury, died Thursday November 5, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia (Weeks) Lawrence.
Mr. Lawrence was born August 26, 1941 in Norwalk, son of the late William and Julia (Franke) Lawrence. He was retired after working for many years as a machinist at Risdon/Crown Cork and Seal and was a communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and fishing and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Mr. Lawrence is survived by his daughters: Susan (Lawrence) Persichilli and her husband Anthony and Karen (Lawrence) Halloran and her husband Daniel, his grandchildren: Brandon Persichilli and Jennifer Persichilli and many cousins. He was predeceased by his brother: William Lawrence.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, all funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Anyone wishing to honor Mr. Lawrence is asked to please do so by planting a tree in his memory.
