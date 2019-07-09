Michael J. Pironto

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Michael J. Pironto age 64, on July 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Norwalk and a skilled Sheet Metal Journeyman with Union Local #38.

Born on December 5, 1954, Michael was an avid vintage movie and trivia buff. He especially enjoyed gardening in his yard and would proudly display some of the most beautiful rose bushes. He brought a special sparkle to his neighborhood, and his neighbors loved it. What really warmed his heart was spending time with his family, especially his niece and two nephews.

He was always up for a fun night out with friends, or listening to live music and enjoying a good meal. He was the one you could count on for a good hearty joke or two.

His mother, Rosalie looked forward to his morning visits, usually including Speedy Donuts and coffee.

Survivors include his mother, Rosalie Pironto of Norwalk; a sister, Cheryl Pironto of Easton; a brother, Gary Pironto of Fairfield; niece and Goddaughter, Michele Migliaccio of Wilton; nephew Sal Migliaccio of New York City; and nephew Eric Pironto of Shelton.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank Pironto, and a brother, Ricky Pironto.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in The Hour on July 10, 2019