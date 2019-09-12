The Hour Obituaries
Michael T. Novak
Michael T. Novak
Michael T. Novak, 48, of Woodbury, passed away at home from natural causes on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born on February 19, 1971, in Norwalk, Connecticut, he was the son of Paula Novak Buonaiuto and the late Charles R. Novak.
Mike grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton High School in 1989. He was born with a love of trucks and machinery and made a living doing what he loved, working for various trucking and construction companies over the years. He was most recently employed by Pabst Trucking in Woodbury, Connecticut. He will be missed for hard working nature, big heart and keen sense of humor.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by daughter Alexandra Novak of Norwalk, sister Lisa Ploder, brother-in-law Steve Ploder and their children Whitney, Berkeley and Charlie of Barrington, IL, former wife and lifelong friend Christiane Mola Novak of Norwalk and longtime girlfriend Marie Jordan of Wilton.
Friends may call, Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 13, 2019
