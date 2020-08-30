Michael Parkington

Michael J. Parkington

Michael J. Parkington, 64, husband of Pamela Staak Parkington of East Norwalk passed away on Thursday, August 27, after a long battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Norwalk on March 20, 1956, he was the son of the late Allen F. and Mary Olean Parkington.

Michael owned Parkington Boatworks a marine fiberglass, paint, repair, and restoration business located in South Norwalk for 23 years. He was a craftsman whose specialty was the complete restorations of older boats. He was a true fisherman who fished off of the waters of Norwalk, Long Island Sound, Montauk and canyons and ocean north to Canadian line.

In addition to his wife, Pamela, Michael is survived by his sister Anne "Susie" Dinnen, Mary Jane Parkington, a brother William Parkington, many nieces and nephews and a god daughter, his great-niece Finley Parkington.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Parkington, brother-in-law and friend, Jerry Dinnen and his beloved Golden Retrievers, Rudder and Winston.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 2, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk. Maximum of 30 people will be permitted at a time. Masks and social distancing required.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, 6800 Wheeler Canyon Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060 or Memorial Sloan Kettering, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store