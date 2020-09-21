Michael Santella

Michael D. Santella "Mike," 69, passed away unexpectedly at Norwalk Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born on May 28, 1951 in Norwalk, Mike graduated from Brien McMahon High School and remained a lifelong Norwalk resident.

He worked for Many years at Donright Cleaning Company and was considered a reliable hardworking employee. The owner Kevin and his wife Suzzane considered him family and enjoyed sharing the holidays with him. Mike was an avid Nascar enthusiast and former mechanic. Collecting and displaying model cars was his passion. He also enjoyed taking the "Wheels" bus and made friends everywhere he traveled. He took pride in knowing all the drivers and took to memory every bus route. Mike enjoyed living at Kingsway Senior Housing and made many friends as a resident. He thrived on meeting friends in the lounge to discuss current events or to catch a show. He embraced the staff, many whom he considered family. Both Michael Kennedy and John Ayhens were held in high regard and considered Mike's good friends. We are grateful for the kindness and support shown by all the staff at Kingsway.

Mike valued and most enjoyed spending time with his best friend Jeannette Peclet. He looked forward to their outings which usually ended with a funny story, great lunch or trip to the "Texas Road House," his favorite restaurant. Mike was considered family and enjoyed helping to walk the family dogs which he spoiled. His absence is missed.

Mike was predeceased by both of his loving parents, Mary and Albert Santella. He will be laid to rest with his parents whom he missed dearly.

A Catholic graveside Celebration of Mikes life will be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. John Cemetery located on 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Members of the community are welcome to attend and are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.



