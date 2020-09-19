1/1
Michael Sloan
1958 - 2020
Michael Leland Sloan
March 25, 1958 - September 16, 2020Michael L. Sloan, 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. Born on March 25, 1958, in Glendale, CA, Michael was the son of Herbert W. Sloan and the late Joan (Bernard) Sloan.
Michael graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1976. Following graduation he served with the U.S. Navy stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI. He retired a talented plumbing and heating mechanic. Michael married Marie Elizabeth Easley of Norwalk, CT in June of 1983 at Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish in Norwalk, CT.
A devoted husband and father, Michael raised his three daughters in the Norwalk community where he lived most of his life. Michael loved animals and had several wonderful pets that he cared for throughout his life; known for his cooking skills, Michael loved the holidays and to share his delicious home cooked meals with family and friends, always making sure there was more than enough to go around.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Marie E. Sloan; his father Herbert W. Sloan; his brother Joseph Lalli and his family; his sister Denise Marinone and her family; his three daughters Nicole (Sloan) Jencunas, Ashley (Sloan) Helm, Michelle Sloan; and a granddaughter Morgan Jencunas.
Friends and Family are invited to honor and remember Michael's life at a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd at Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06855. For those who are unable to attend in person the services will be available over a live stream that can be found on the website of Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish.

Published in The Hour on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish
