Michele "Mickey" Ahern
Michele "Mickey" Ahern,72 passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Norwalk, she was 72 years old. Mickey was the daughter of Edwin and Edith (Wright) Ahern who predeceased her as did a brother, Timothy Dennis Ahern and her dear companion of many years, Elio Garcia. She is survived by siblings Kathy Jacobs (Pete), Judy Ahern, Ed Ahern (Carol), Edith (aka Polly) Coté (Norm), Patricia Goodman (Frank), and Jeffrey Ahern. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly and her "sister by a different mother" Mary Ann Wehrheim, good friend and neighbor, Martin Moore and many, many friends and neighbors who meant the world to Mickey.
Mickey retired in 2015 after 30 years as executive secretary at Brien McMahon High School.
Mickey's ashes will be buried with her mom at Riverside Cemetery in a graveside service to be announced.
Please do not send flowers or memorial trees. If you wish, Mickey would appreciate donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
