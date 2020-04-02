|
Michèle Tarrant
Michèle Tarrant passed away peacefully after a short illness on the evening of Sunday the 29th of March near the end of the ebb tide. Though her family could not be with her, she was surrounded by a compassionate team of Norwalk Hospital physicians, nurses and therapists that had been caring for her for several days.
Michèle was one of a kind and will be remembered for her generous spirit, her compassion for others, her love of books and music, her witty puns, her abounding silliness, her love of all things purple and her signature, joyous laugh.
Michèle will be greatly missed by her extended family including her mother, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and the incredible loving and vibrant community that she was a part of at Broad River Homes. She was a treasured patient for her team of compassionate, responsive healthcare providers for whom her family will be forever grateful. May her laughter echo in the hearts and minds of all she touched.
A celebration of Michèle's life will take place when group gatherings resume.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 4, 2020