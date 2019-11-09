|
|
Mildred Virginia Alberta
Mildred Virginia Alberta, 91, passed away peacefully at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born June 23, 1928, in New Rochelle, New York. She was a lifelong resident of Norwalk Connecticut until 2001 when she moved to Dayton to be closer to her Daughter Virginia Alberta Yearms. She loved her childhood swimming and digging for clams on Belle Island. In the later years she enjoyed being outdoors planting and gardening and boating trips with her husband and children to Chimon Island to picnic and water ski. She was always upbeat and there was nothing more important than taking care of her family and home. She was preceded in death by her husband John Alberta Jr., son John Alberta III; two brothers, Edward, Jack and sister Muriel Muraskin. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia; niece Michelle Alberta Discala of Norwalk; nephews John Alberta of Wallingford; and Michael Alberta of Derby, CT; She will be laid to rest with her husband in Norwalk CT.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 10, 2019