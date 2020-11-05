1/1
Millicent Nystrom
Millicent Peebles Nystrom
Millicent Peebles Nystrom formerly of Norwalk and Stamford, CT and most recently of Clemmons, NC passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 in Winston Salem, NC. She was born in Stamford on April 11,1932 to the late Charles and Agnes MacDonald Peebles. Millicent was a graduate of Stamford High School, class of 1950 and a Registered Nurse after completing studies at the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1953. Millicent's nursing career began at Norwalk Hospital as an operating room nurse. She worked for Dr. Eric Norrington for many years and she spent several years later in her career working as a case manager for Physican's Health Services/Met Life. She enjoyed her children, adored her 8 grandchildren, summers with her many friends at the Ascension Beach Club and playing "rook" with her friends at her home in Clemmons, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Nystrom and grandson Tanner Nystrom.
She is survived by her sister, Louise Winter of Norwalk, CT, brother John Peebles of Burbank, CA, her loving children Eric and (Mindy) Nystrom of Dallas, TX, Alison and (Paul) Caputi of Clemmons, NC, Reid and (Karen) Nystrom of Mahopac, NY, eight wonderful grandchildren; Sam and Sarah Nystrom, Jill and Jenna Caputi, and Zachary, Nevan, Tori and the late Tanner Nystrom and six nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be placed near Robert's in a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Stamford to be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions in Millicent's memory can be made to First Presbyterian Church Stamford, MS Society or your favorite charity.

Published in The Hour & Stamford Advocate on Nov. 5, 2020.
