Milva Pace
Milva Pace, 93, passed away peacefully at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital on August 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is reunited with the love of her life, Jasper, who passed away in 2005. Milva was born on August 1, 1926, in Norwalk, Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Pasqualina Testa.
She was a longtime resident of Norwalk, working for Norwalk Hospital for over 25 years. In the past 5 years she relocated to Litchfield to be with her daughter, Paula, and her family. Milva's greatest joy was her family. It brought her so much love to be able to spend time with so many of her great-grandchildren. She was always knitting baby blankets for all the special babies in her life.
She is survived by her four children, Pamela Emery and her husband Michael of Scaggsville, Maryland, Peter Pace and his wife Donna of Wolcott, Patricia Waddell and her husband Chuck of Milford and Paula Grabowski and her husband Gary of Litchfield. Milva was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Justin (Betsy), Alexis, Jason (Jennifer), Jarrett (Alex), Christopher (Dacia), Todd (Arnela) , Devin (Natalie) , James (Kristina), Paul (Shannon) , Morgan (Matthew) , Hunter, Brooke and Tanner, two step grandchildren, Amanda (Jarod) and Terrence (Sima). 16 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Marisa, Gia, Amila, Madison, Cooper, Maeve, Jace, Carson, Callie, Nicholas, Lena, Dominic, Brynn, Taylor and Canaan. Mommom was expecting her 17th great-grandchild this November. Milva is also survived by her sister Loretta Spezzano and her husband Michael of Greenwich, her sister-in-law, Margaret Pace, her daughter-in-law, Laura Pace and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home, 283 Torrington Road, Litchfield and the following morning, Tuesday, August 20th from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church Hall, 85 S. Main St., Norwalk, CT 06854. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS, VITAS Community Connection, 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or by visiting https://vitascommunit yconnection.org/.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 16, 2019