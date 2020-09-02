Moises Quituizaca

Manuel Moises Quituizaca Burhuan died of lung disease at Yale New Haven Hospital on August 19, 2020 following a long hospitalization for the COVID virus. He leaves behind his wife, Rosa, and his son, John. In addition, he leaves seven children and their spouses in Ecuador.

He was born in Giron, Ecuador on March 15, 1968 and had been a resident of Norwalk for over 20 years. Moises was a master stone mason whose work can be seen throughout Fairfield County as well as nearby areas such as Westchester. His beautiful walls, walkways, steps and other stonework projects were much appreciated by his happy customers. He built a full-service outdoor business tending lawns, gardens, yards, and trees, providing employment to Norwalk residents. His clients appreciated his careful work, which he offered at great value.

Moises Quituizaca was extremely industrious. No one worked harder. He labored for his family, both the members in his home country of Ecuador and his beloved wife Rosa and son John. With John he shared a love of the guitar. Moises was intensely proud of his American son, and was always careful to correct anyone who assumed John's name was actually Juan. Moises and Rosa celebrated all the important milestones in John's life with parties for family and friends. John just graduated from Brien McMahon, but sadly, this was one important event in his son's life that Moises was unable to celebrate. He knew, though, that John would be starting Norwalk Community College, and was very proud of this significant family achievement.

Friends are invited to say farewell to Moises on Saturday, September 5 at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., in Norwalk starting at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church at 85 Main St. in South Norwalk. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.

Friends are invited to memorialize Moises by contributing to an education fund for his son that has been set up on GoFundMe under "Ecuadoran COVID Victim's Family Needs Help."



