Moravia C. Langley
Moravia C. Langley, age 43, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 peacefully at home.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m., Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, 31 Concord St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 12 noon until time of service at the church. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM WE LOVE YOU.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
