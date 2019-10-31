The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Canaan Institutional Baptist Church,
31 Concord St.,
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Canaan Institutional Baptist Church,
31 Concord St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moravia Langley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moravia Langley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moravia Langley Obituary
Moravia C. Langley
Moravia C. Langley, age 43, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 peacefully at home.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m., Canaan Institutional Baptist Church, 31 Concord St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guest from 12 noon until time of service at the church. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM WE LOVE YOU.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moravia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -