Mozelle McCauley


1941 - 2019
Mozelle McCauley Obituary
Mozelle McCauley
Mozelle McCauley, 78, transitioned peacefully on November 24, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Augusta, Georgia on April 28, 1941 to Moses McCauley and Irene Williams McCauley. Mozelle retired from American Red Cross after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by three daughters, Cassandra Herring, Carol Moorer (Leon) and Greta Compher (Dave); one son, Gregory C. Wigfall (Lisa); three siblings, Ossie McCauley, Moses McCauley, Jr. (Cynthia) and Bernard McCauley (Natine), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 30, 2019
