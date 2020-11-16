1/
Myrna Anderson Sisk
1929 - 2020
Myrna Anderson Sisk
Dec 7,1929-Nov 16, 2020. Myrna Anderson Sisk passed away on November 16, 2020. She was 90 years old and a devoted wife of Ralph Edward Sisk for seventy years. Myrna was born in Norwalk, the daughter of Ruth and Alfred Anderson. She attended local schools and was a proud member of the Norwalk High School class of 1947. After graduating from high school, Myrna worked as a bookkeeper before becoming a full-time mother. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all of whom were her pride and joy. She and Ralph moved to Cape Cod, MA where they designed and built their dream home in Sandwich, MA and later moved to West Banstable, MA before returning to Connecticut. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, a son Edward Sisk, a daughter, Donna Minor, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brothers, Robert and Dave, and her Sisters, Barbara and Ailsa. There are no calling hours and services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com

Published in The Hour on Nov. 16, 2020.
