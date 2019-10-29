The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadege Francois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadege Francois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadege Francois Obituary
Nadege Gabrielle Francois
Nadege Gabrielle Francois, 29, of Hamden, Connecticut, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1990 in Norwalk, Connecticut, the daughter of Jean Francois and Suzelle Dessances Francois. Nadege was a loving and compassionate person, she was a dedicated Social Worker employed with the State of Connecticut's Department of Children and Families. She graduated from Springfield College with a Master's of Social Work Degree. Her memory will be cherished by her mother, Suzelle Dessances Francois; her father, Jean Francois; six sisters, Natasha Telusmar, Elizabeth Francois, Sarah Francois, Bianca Francois, Keisha Francois and Chelsea Francois; two brothers, Kevin Francois and David Francois and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadege's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now