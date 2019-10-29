|
|
Nadege Gabrielle Francois
Nadege Gabrielle Francois, 29, of Hamden, Connecticut, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1990 in Norwalk, Connecticut, the daughter of Jean Francois and Suzelle Dessances Francois. Nadege was a loving and compassionate person, she was a dedicated Social Worker employed with the State of Connecticut's Department of Children and Families. She graduated from Springfield College with a Master's of Social Work Degree. Her memory will be cherished by her mother, Suzelle Dessances Francois; her father, Jean Francois; six sisters, Natasha Telusmar, Elizabeth Francois, Sarah Francois, Bianca Francois, Keisha Francois and Chelsea Francois; two brothers, Kevin Francois and David Francois and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 30, 2019