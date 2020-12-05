Nancy Braun Frederick
Nancy Braun Frederick, 88, of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1932 to the late Marie Grady Braun and William Braun. She was also predeceased by her son, Bobby Frederick and her brother, William Braun.
Nancy leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her sons, Brian Frederick, Michael Frederick (Stephanie), John Frederick (Kenya) all of Norwalk, CT, and her daughter, Heidi Noto (Anthony) of New Milford, CT. She leaves behind her sisters Patricia White of Norwalk, CT and Katherine McNaughton of Clearwater Beach, Florida.
She is also survived by her devoted grandchildren, Meghan and her husband, Marino, Anthony, Casey, Nichole and Erin, and great-granddaughter, Mia Marie, and many nieces and nephews.
During this time there will be no services, however, we hope to gather during the Spring of 2021 in memory of our dear Nancy (or A memorial Mass will be held for Nancy is the Spring of 2021).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk, CT 06851. The Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit: www.norwalkfh.com