1/1
Nancy B. Frederick
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Braun Frederick
Nancy Braun Frederick, 88, of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1932 to the late Marie Grady Braun and William Braun. She was also predeceased by her son, Bobby Frederick and her brother, William Braun.
Nancy leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her sons, Brian Frederick, Michael Frederick (Stephanie), John Frederick (Kenya) all of Norwalk, CT, and her daughter, Heidi Noto (Anthony) of New Milford, CT. She leaves behind her sisters Patricia White of Norwalk, CT and Katherine McNaughton of Clearwater Beach, Florida.
She is also survived by her devoted grandchildren, Meghan and her husband, Marino, Anthony, Casey, Nichole and Erin, and great-granddaughter, Mia Marie, and many nieces and nephews.
During this time there will be no services, however, we hope to gather during the Spring of 2021 in memory of our dear Nancy (or A memorial Mass will be held for Nancy is the Spring of 2021).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk, CT 06851. The Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit: www.norwalkfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved