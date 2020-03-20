The Hour Obituaries
|
Nancy E. Barry

Nancy E. Barry Obituary
Nancy E. Barry
Nancy E. Barry, 70, of Brookfield, formerly of Norwalk, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Glen Hill Center, Danbury.
Born in Norwalk on July 27, 1949 to the late Leo and Doris (Bucknam) Barry, Nancy attended Norwalk schools and was a member of the Norwalk Square Dance Club.
A resident of the Danbury area since 1985 coming from Norwalk, Nancy was a bank teller with the former Connecticut National Bank and in later years a cashier with Caldor Dept. Store.
Surviving Nancy are two sisters, Kathleen Camarotta of New Milford and Bridget Barry of Danbury; two brothers, Leo Kevin Barry of Danbury and Neil Barry of Shelton and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sec. 3 of St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. There will be no calling hours. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 21, 2020
