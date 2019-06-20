The Hour Obituaries
Nancy Galasso Obituary
Nancy (Bosch) Galasso
Dec. 23, 1941 - Jun. 18, 2019 Nancy (Bosch) Galasso, 77, of Southbury, CT (formerly of Norwalk, CT) passed away on June 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bill, sister Ellen Bonnet (Jim), children; Susan Westine (Jeff), Wendy Baum (Margaret), David Baum (Ashley), stepsons Peter Galasso (Christian), Tom Galasso, and 8 grandchildren. Per Nancys wishes, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Calling hours will be Sunday June 23, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Munson Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main St., N. Southbury, CT. A funeral mass will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St., S. Southbury, CT. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on June 21, 2019
