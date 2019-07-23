Nancy Lee Kovacs

Nancy Lee Kovacs, 70, wife of Dennis J. Kovacs of Wilton, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital.

Born January 19, 1949, at St. Raphael hospital in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Daves and Anne (DeFlorio) Daves of Norwalk, CT.

Nancy graduated Brien McMahon High School in 1967 and worked at Union Trust bank in Norwalk until her first child was born in 1975. Nancy and her husband, Dennis, bought a store, Connecticut Fresh Food Mart in 1985 which they still own and operate. Nancy was known for her generous and giving personality and her culinary talents. Guests were always welcomed in her home and there was always plenty of delicious food to share. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and aunt.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kovacs of Wilton, her four children: Christopher and his wife Heidi of Hamden, CT, Brian of Wilton, CT, Erik of Hamden, CT and Kimberly and her husband Fredrik of Wilton, CT; and her six grandchildren Morgan, Samantha, Amanda, Dylan, Jackson and Oliver. She is also survived by her sister Maureen Bria of Oakville and brother Thomas Daves of Norwalk and a niece and 3 nephews.

Friends may call, Wednesday July 24th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Funeral service will be held on Thursday July 25th beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home followed by a burial at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on July 24, 2019