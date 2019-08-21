|
|
Nancy P. Mazzella
Nancy P. Mazzella, 96, wife of the late Andrew Mazzella of Norwalk passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, surrounded by her family and dedicated staff at Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Norwalk on March 25, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Carmella (Mola) DeMichelis. Nancy, along with her four sisters and their parents lived in South Norwalk. All five DeMichelis girls married and lived within a few short miles of their childhood home.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Mary Beth Ronzitti and her husband Claudio of Norwalk, and their children, the loves of Nancy's life, Mitchell Andrew and Christina Marie. She is also survived by her sister Marie Corbo and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Andrew, Nancy was predeceased by her sisters Antoinette Giunta (Nati), Josephine Lorenti (Joseph) and Lucille Amenti (Nicholas).
Nancy worked at Style Footwear in South Norwalk, where she met her husband Andrew. She also cooked for affluent families as a young girl, sewed robes as a young adult and worked for Cranbury School in Norwalk and the Norwalk Regional Center later in life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. There are no calling hours.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers a charitable donation can be made in the name of Nancy P. Mazzella to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 22, 2019