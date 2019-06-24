Nancy McGuirk

Nancy McGuirk, age 98, passed away on June 21, 2019. She lived a full and happy life as a lifelong resident of Norwalk, CT. Nancy was born to Paolino Paola and Olga Cudini Paola Marro on March 10, 1921.

She married John Francis McGuirk in 1943, and in 1946, upon his return from the Army, they opened a luncheonette and newsstand, McGuirk's Variety, on North Main Street in South Norwalk. They enjoyed being part of the community there for the next 30 years. Nancy was also a lifelong volunteer beginning with her membership in the when she was just 13 (her father was a disabled veteran of World War I). She and John both served as commanders of the Jeremiah O'Brien chapter in the late 1950s and began the Letters from Home program in their dining room during the Vietnam War. Because of John's involvement in local and state politics, including his years serving as a state legislator, Nancy augmented her community service by working at her East Norwalk polling district until well into her 90s.

Following John's death in 1994, Nancy's days were filled with her volunteer work for many organizations including the March of Dimes, STAR, the Norwalk Homeless Shelter, and the St. Thomas Thrift Store in East Norwalk. She received the Secretary of State's Public Service Award in 2007.

Nancy will be remembered for her mischievous smile and infectious laugh. She loved Lucille Ball, Liberace, the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" (or what she always referred to as "her story"), Chihuahuas, Betty Boop, macaroni, a good story, and a well-told joke.

Most of all Nancy loved her family. She is survived by her sons John F. McGuirk and his wife Linda of Norwalk, and Paul McGuirk and his wife Megan Lane of Redding, CT; two grandchildren, Meghan Papadopoulos of Norwalk and Christopher McGuirk of Medford MA; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Max, and Nico Papadopoulos. She was predeceased by her brother, Patrick Marro, but his wife Shirley remained her dearest friend. They have shared their lives, including being in each other's weddings, working together in the variety store, vacations to Florida, countless Sunday dinners, Wednesday lunch at Dutchess with "the gang," and hours of volunteer work together. Nancy is also survived by her nephew, also named Patrick Marro.

After 60 years at her home on Raymond Terrace in East Norwalk, Nancy moved just a few blocks away to Ludlow Commons and Shirley followed her shortly thereafter. The family would like to thank all those at Ludlow Commons who showed her such love and comfort.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.