Naomi Karp

Naomi Karp, age 93, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. She was predeceased in 2008 by her husband, Martin Karp. Naomi and Martin were the devoted parents of Betsy Karp, Leslie Roth, and Jonathan Karp, the loving grandparents of Joshua, Jennie, Julia, Nathaniel, Jacqueline, Isaac, and Julie, and the delighted great-grandparents of Amelia, James, Zachary, and Arianna. Naomi and Martin raised their family in Norwalk, Connecticut, after which they lived New York City. Naomi was an accomplished author of young adult fiction, including "Nothing Rhymes with April," a newspaper reporter for the Westport News, book editor at Chatham Press, Membership Director at the Jewish Museum in New York, a world traveler with her husband, and an enthusiastic participant in the New York City cultural scene. However, her greatest devotion was to her family whom she loved with all her heart. Sadly, because she was isolated due to Covid-19, her family could not be at her side during her final days. A family service will take place at Beth El Memorial Park in Norwalk. Memorial contributions in Naomi's name may be made to CASA-NYC: info@casa-nyc.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store