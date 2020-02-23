The Hour Obituaries
Services
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
View Map
Neel Ahluwalia
Neel Ahluwalia, of Norwalk, CT, died unexpectedly on February 21, at age 40. He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth (Hait) Ahluwalia and father to Rayna, Nicholas and Priya. Neel was the only child of loving parents, Parmod and Rita (Walia) Ahluwalia of Waterbury, and is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and India.
Neel was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, India, and immigrated to the United States with his parents as a child. He attended the University of Connecticut where he made enduring friendships through his fraternity, Kappa Sigma. Neel's current employer was The Odyssey Group in Stamford, and his lifelong career in IT included companies in New York City, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Neel enjoyed working on cars and also fixing all things around the house. Neel had a special interest in photography, with his favorite subjects being his children and wife. He also embraced new technologies with his most recent focus on personal drones and video flight.
Friends and family are invited to services on Tuesday, February 25, from 10 to Noon at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main St., New Britain, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neel's memory may be made to the or to a memorial fund that has been established by his fraternity brothers through Go Fund Me to support Elizabeth and his three children: http://gf.me/u/xmvug5. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hour on Feb. 24, 2020
