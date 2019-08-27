|
|
Nicola "Nick" Cianciullo
Nicola (Nick) Cianciullo, 91 of Westport, Connecticut died suddenly on August 25, 2019 at his home from apparent and unconfirmed heart failure.
He was the son of the late Giovanni Cianciullo and Concetta D'Amico. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, the late Katherine Mary Fratino Cianciullo. He was the devoted father to John Cianciullo of Westport, Connecticut and daughter Patt Cianciullo of Atlanta, Georgia.
He was predeceased by brothers Andrew, Sammy, and Michael, and sister Saveria Valiante and is survived by his brother Joe of New York. Nicola is also survived by daughter-in-law Maggie Lopez-Cianciullo and sister-in-law Phyllis Ragosa of Port St Lucie, Florida as well as many nieces and nephews including grandnieces and grandnephews from both the Fratino and Cianciullo families.
A retired mason, he was beloved and popular in Westport, where he was known to many friends and business acquaintances. His masonry, artistry and workmanship can be found throughout Westport residences and commercial works.
Hours of visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, August 29, between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut. A mass of Christian burial at St Luke Roman Catholic Church located on 84 Long Lots Road, Westport, Connecticut will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery on Greens Farm Road, Westport, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Nicola and Katherine's memory may be made to St Luke Roman Catholic Church, 84 Long Lots Road, Westport, Connecticut.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 28, 2019