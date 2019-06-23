The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Nikolaos Ignatiadis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nikolaos Ignatiadis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nikolaos Ignatiadis Obituary
Nikolaos Ignatiadis
Nikolaos Ignatiadis, age 63, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019. Nikolaos was born in Mesovouno, Greece on June 18, 1956. He is the beloved son of George Ignatiadis and the late Kiriaki Ignatiadis.
In addition to his father, Nikolaos is survived by his ex-wife, IdaIgnatiadis; two daughters, Kiriaki (Katie) and Serafina Ignatiadis, and son-in-law Gianluca Trombetta; two sisters, Mirofora Marmanides (Jimmy) and Parthena Ignatiadis. Nikolaos was predeceased by his dear brother, Harry Ignadis.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Road, Norwalk. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. and Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk.. Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now