Nikolaos Ignatiadis
Nikolaos Ignatiadis, age 63, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019. Nikolaos was born in Mesovouno, Greece on June 18, 1956. He is the beloved son of George Ignatiadis and the late Kiriaki Ignatiadis.
In addition to his father, Nikolaos is survived by his ex-wife, IdaIgnatiadis; two daughters, Kiriaki (Katie) and Serafina Ignatiadis, and son-in-law Gianluca Trombetta; two sisters, Mirofora Marmanides (Jimmy) and Parthena Ignatiadis. Nikolaos was predeceased by his dear brother, Harry Ignadis.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Road, Norwalk. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. and Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk.. Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on June 24, 2019