1/1
Nora Amato
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora C. Amato
Nora C. Amato, 85, wife of Salvatore L. Amato of Wilton passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Born in Norwalk on January 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Anthony E. and Theresa Morano Mace.
Nora graduated with honors from Norwalk High School in 1953. She began a long career in banking when she joined Merchant's Bank in Norwalk. She also worked for Norden Systems Credit Union ultimately retiring from The Wilton Bank which she joined as one of the first employees.
She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 64 years, Salvatore, Nora is survived by her children, Salvatore and his wife Susan, Mike and his wife Donna, her grandchildren Michael his wife Sarah, Nicholas his wife Shelby, Nicole, Elizabeth and John, and great-granddaughter Emma Rose. Nora is also survived by her sister Barbara Tomasetti and her niece and nephews Paula, David and Rick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT. The Church has a maximum capacity of 100 persons. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Masks and social distancing will be required at both locations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilton Bulletin & The Hour on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved