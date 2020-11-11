Norma Zukin
On Sunday November 1, 2020 Norma Zukin passed away at Norwalk Hospital at the age of 84.
Norma was born and raised in Norwalk, CT and was the President of the Rowlison Insurance Agency, where she began her career in 1958. She has been an active member of the Norwalk Seaport Association since 1981 when its original office was on Washington Street. Norma became a Trustee with the Seaport in 1995, and was a regular volunteer at the many Seaport events over the years. She served as a Trustee and Secretary on the Board of the Seaport Association and was a Co-Chairperson of the Kids Cove at the Oyster Festival since 1997. She loved working with fellow volunteers and greeting the thousands of kids who came to the Festival each year. In 2017 Norma was awarded the Seaport's highest honor as a recipient of the Beacon Award.
She began volunteering at Norwalk Hospital in 1981 where she started as an office tech doing clerical work, in addition to assisting with patient care, a position she loved and remembers as a rewarding experience. At that time, she also began volunteering at the hospital gift shop, and served as a bookkeeper. Every Saturday for 39 years, with the exception of Oyster Festival Weekend, Norma continued to greet visitor at the Norwalk Hospital gift shop. Norma has seen many changes over the years, technology and otherwise, and remained a dedicated volunteer through it all.
The Seaport Association will have a special ceremony in the spring of 2021 on Sheffield Island honoring Norma, to recognize her accomplishments and contributions as a volunteer, Trustee and officer.
In February of 2020 Norma's lifetime commitment to our community was recognized by the Norwalk Exchange Club at its annual Pillars of the Community event when Norma received the Outstanding Pillar of Community Service award.
When asked who or what inspires her, Norma says, "People inspire me."
Norma, your dedication and hard work inspired us…you will be missed.
Norma is survived by her sister Gertrude Zukin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Norwalk Seaport Association, 213 Liberty Square, Norwalk, CT 06655.
To send a condolence to her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com