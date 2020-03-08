The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman LeBlanc Obituary
J. Norman LeBlanc
J. Norman LeBlanc, age 87, lifetime resident of Norwalk, died on Friday, March 6, at home. Mr. LeBlanc was born on Feb. 12, 1933, the son of the late Alfred B. and Lucille (Tourigny) LeBlanc. He was also predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine Mola LeBlanc, two brothers, Raymond and Philip LeBlanc, and son-in-law Tim Currie and daughter-in-law Kathi LeBlanc.
A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Fairfield Preparatory School, he attended Fairfield University and was the owner and operator of LeBanc's Auto Parts for over 50 years. Norman belonged to the Latin Scholars Society of Fairfield Prep., and was a member of Shorehaven Golf Club since 1976. Norman was an avid golfer and loved spending time in Naples Florida. He was also a member of Toastmasters International, the Catholic Club, former president of the French American Club and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
He is survived by his fiancée Greta S. Ryan, six children Wayne LeBlanc and fiancée Marilyn, Gary (Donna) LeBlanc, Norman (Diane) LeBlanc Jr. , Lawrence (Kathy) LeBlanc, Glen (Gina) LeBlanc and Kimberly Currie.; 15 grandchildren, Stacy, Carey, Ryan, Ian, Karis, Adam, Timothy, Jay, Leanne, Holly, Andrew, Allie, Evan, Natalie and Gabrielle; 14 great-grandchildren, and two brothers Robert and George LeBlanc.
Norman will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He was a kind and loving man who had a wonderful sense of humor and great integrity.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, March, 11 from 4-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk, with interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.
Memorial Contributions may be made to (Stjude.org) For directions or to leave an online memorial for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -