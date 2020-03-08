|
|
J. Norman LeBlanc
J. Norman LeBlanc, age 87, lifetime resident of Norwalk, died on Friday, March 6, at home. Mr. LeBlanc was born on Feb. 12, 1933, the son of the late Alfred B. and Lucille (Tourigny) LeBlanc. He was also predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine Mola LeBlanc, two brothers, Raymond and Philip LeBlanc, and son-in-law Tim Currie and daughter-in-law Kathi LeBlanc.
A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Fairfield Preparatory School, he attended Fairfield University and was the owner and operator of LeBanc's Auto Parts for over 50 years. Norman belonged to the Latin Scholars Society of Fairfield Prep., and was a member of Shorehaven Golf Club since 1976. Norman was an avid golfer and loved spending time in Naples Florida. He was also a member of Toastmasters International, the Catholic Club, former president of the French American Club and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
He is survived by his fiancée Greta S. Ryan, six children Wayne LeBlanc and fiancée Marilyn, Gary (Donna) LeBlanc, Norman (Diane) LeBlanc Jr. , Lawrence (Kathy) LeBlanc, Glen (Gina) LeBlanc and Kimberly Currie.; 15 grandchildren, Stacy, Carey, Ryan, Ian, Karis, Adam, Timothy, Jay, Leanne, Holly, Andrew, Allie, Evan, Natalie and Gabrielle; 14 great-grandchildren, and two brothers Robert and George LeBlanc.
Norman will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He was a kind and loving man who had a wonderful sense of humor and great integrity.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, March, 11 from 4-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk, with interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.
Memorial Contributions may be made to (Stjude.org) For directions or to leave an online memorial for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 9, 2020