Ora ("Sue") Beatrice Harris

Ora ("Sue") Beatrice Harris entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Fountain, North Carolina on February 22, 1940 to the late Louise Vines and Peter Harris. She was employed with Dietz and Co. for 20 years ; Holson Company for 8 years; Maples Inn for 12 years; and retired from STAR, Inc. in 2005 after 20 years of service as a Residential Instructor for adult clients with special needs. Sue was a lifelong member of Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Norwalk. Serving others is what she did with a warm smile, generous heart and compassionate spirit. She was an active volunteer and supported the NAACP and many other organizations. Sue is survived by her daughter, Pamela Harris, son; Alphonso Harris; and grandson, Christopher Harris (Valerie), two great-grandchildren; Ezra and Simon; a sister, Gayle Harris (Rainer Felber), a great-godson; Clifton Harris and a number of other loving relatives and friends. She was also predeceased by her brother, Peter (Billy) Harris, Jr. The family wishes to thank all who cared for Sue during her transition to eternal life, to include the VITAS Hospice Agency, caregivers for Daniel Care/Care Finders and a very special thanks to friends, family and the Miracle Temple Church family for their visits, prayers and spiritual support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ, 2 Trinity Place, Norwalk, CT 06854. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.



