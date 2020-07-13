Orlando Romeo

Orlando Nicola Romeo
Orlando Nicola Romeo, 87, of Westport, beloved husband to the late Domenica Galimi Romeo, entered into eternal life surrounded by his loving family on July 11, 2020. Orlando was born in Reggio, Calabria, Italy on September 25, 1932, and was the son of the late Carlo and Maria (Veracalli) Romeo. Orlando immigrated to America at the age of 16, where he became a master barber for over 65 years and was the proud owner of Romeo's Barber Shop of Westport/ Norwalk. He enjoyed going to work each day and interacting with his customers, who were more like family to him. Orlando's memory will be cherished by two sons, Carlo Romeo of Fairfield, Andrew Romeo and his wife, Luisa of Norwalk; two daughters, Maria Romeo and her fiancé, Dave Burns of Stamford, Julia Desroches and her husband, Ron of Hamden; two sisters, Virginia Rose Morabito of Norwalk, Grace Romeo of Italy, one brother; Rocco Romeo and his life partner, Brenda Goldstein of Poughkeepsie NY, ten cherished grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Angelina Raco, and brother-in-laws Rocco Raco, Antonio Morabito, and Nicola Romeo. Funeral services will be held directly at St. Luke Church, 84 Long Lots Road, Westport on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. His entombment will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Orlando's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
