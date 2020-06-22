Otto Freitag

Otto W. Freitag III
Otto W. Freitag III passed away and went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020 at the age of 85. Otto resided at Broadriver Homes for many years. He was a lifelong resident of Norwalk, CT and was the son of the late Otto W. Freitag and Mary Freitag Riedell.
Otto is survived by his 4 sisters, Gladys DeMartino Peruzzi, MaryAnn Gordon, Helene Gradia and Shirley Lee. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Freitag. Otto had 5 sons, Donald Freitag (Sheila), Jason Freitag (Julia), Justin Freitag, Brian Freitag (Kelsey). He was predeceased by his son Thomas Freitag. Otto leaves behind his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Otto was predeceased by his first wife; Barbara Freitag Blaney and his second wife, Patricia Freitag.
Otto worked for many years for Home Oil Heating Co. as well as was self-employed as an oil burner technician – keeping people warm! Otto was a life time member of the Norwalk YMCA. He was a joy and pleasure to be around – always had a great attitude and sense of humor. He was referred to as a "Legend" in Norwalk and called the Big "O".
Church Services at Calvary Alliance Church, 273 Orange Ave., Milford, CT will be on June 27th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. – by invitation only due to social distancing. However, there will be a Celebration of Life gathering after the service at the church -– All are welcome for food and fellowship (12:30).
For those who unable to attend the service - you can watch the service on Facebook Live – Calvary Church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance – Milford, CT
