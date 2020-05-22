Palma Liliana Colarossi
On Saturday, May 9th, 2020, loving mother, grandmother, and longtime Norwalk resident Palma Liliana Colarossi passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital.
She was born in Italy in 1948, one of seven children. She immigrated to America at age 19 and settled down in Norwalk, getting married and raising two daughters. She was a certified hairdresser and had many clients who became lifelong friends. After going to night school and becoming an American citizen, she landed a job working in the Probate Court at Norwalk's City Hall. She loved her job, her coworkers, and the people she met every day – her favorite part was taking family pictures on days when an adoption was finalized.
Palma was an elementary school mentor and a Sunday school teacher. One of her greatest passions was volunteering for The Special Olympics. She worked tirelessly to help the members of her community through the church and her volunteer work. She lived life to the fullest, even going to Times Square on New Year's Eve at age 56 because she'd always wanted to. She loved baking, gardening, and the Beatles. Her warmth, spirit, and sense of humor will never be forgotten.
Palma is survived by sisters Gilda Morga and Mickie Piselli, brother Benito Colarossi, daughter and son-in-law Mariaelena and Andy Pank, daughter and son-in-law Eugenia and Vini Azevedo, and her four beloved grandchildren. We will all miss her dearly.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions to be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Hour on May 22, 2020.